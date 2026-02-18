Australia Overview

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Mexico v Paraguay - International Friendly

Mexico confirm friendlies vs. Australia, Ghana and Serbia

Mexico have announced three additional friendlies against Australia, Ghana, and Serbia as part of their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup. El Tri will open the tournament on June 11 against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca. The matches are designed to limit travel and fine-tune the squad before the global showcase on home soil.

MexicoGhana
World Cup 2026 Power Rankings January GFX

World Cup Power Rankings: AFCON champs Senegal surge

There really is nothing like the World Cup. Even just qualifying generates a level of nationwide excitement that the club game simply cannot match, which is why we witnessed truly joyous scenes all across the globe during the November international break, as 14 more countries booked their seat at next summer's festival of football in North America.

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Antonio Arena Roma 2025-26

New star born at Roma! Australian 16-year-old scores with FIRST touch

Australian football has unearthed a sparkling new jewel in Italy, with 16-year-old Antonio Arena announcing himself to the world in spectacular fashion. The Sydney-born prodigy scored with his very first touch on his senior debut for Roma, heading home a dramatic equaliser in a pulsating Coppa Italia clash against Torino, leaving fans and pundits alike breathless at his immediate impact.

AS RomaA. Arena
Venezuela v Australia - International Friendly

USMNT icon Donovan calls out Popovic’s 'smugness' to WC draw

Landon Donovan took issue with Australia manager Tony Popovic’s reaction to the 2026 World Cup draw, calling the confidence he projected “unusual.” The USMNT legend said Popovic’s response suggested Australia view Group D as winnable, with the Americans joined by Paraguay and a UEFA playoff winner. Donovan added that Popovic’s comments made him wish he could return to face the Socceroos.

World CupM. Pochettino
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March 2026
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Standings

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10Augsburg crestAugsburg2794143350-1731
L
L
L
W
W
11Mainz 05 crestMainz 052779113342-930
W
W
D
D
D
12Hamburger SV crestHamburger SV2779113140-930
L
D
W
L
L
13Borussia Moenchengladbach crestBorussia Moenchengladbach2778123346-1329
D
W
L
W
L
14Werder Bremen crestWerder Bremen2777133047-1728
W
L
W
W
L
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Betting spotlight

4 value bets ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

A young group of players who lived around Marabastad in Pretoria, most notably Frank Motsepe, Roy Fischer, Ingle Singh and Bernard Hartze, formed the club in the 1960s.

Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe bought into Sundowns in 2003 and less than a year later raised his stake from 51% to 100% and renamed the club 'Mamelodi' Sundowns.

The club play home games at either Loftus Versfeld Stadium in central Pretoria, or Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

The club have a variety of nicknames, including: Bafana ba Style, Masandawana, Ka bo Yellow, Shoe Shine and Piano, and The Brazilians.

31 domestic trophies plus one Caf Champions League (2016), one Caf Super Cup (2017) and the African Football League (2023)

The club have won a total of 17 league titles under the auspices of the PSL (14) and NSL (3).

Daniel Mudau with 390.

Daniel Mudau with 172.

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