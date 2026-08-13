Tijjani Reijnders could leave Manchester City in an extremely striking transfer

Manchester City and Al-Qadsiah are in advanced talks over the transfer of Tijjani Reijnders, according to Fabrizio Romano on Thursday.

The clubs are close to agreeing a €60 million fee. Reijnders himself, however, has yet to be convinced.

Nottingham Forest are also keen on the midfielder and are monitoring the situation closely.

Under contract at Manchester City until mid-2030, the 28-year-old now faces an interesting choice. The 35-cap international must decide whether to stay put or make the move.

Reijnders joined from AC Milan last summer for €55 million, having been one of the undisputed stars there. The player from Zwolle started strongly in Manchester too, but gradually slipped to the bench.

Last season, Reijnders played a total of 2,810 minutes for Manchester City. He scored seven goals in that time, five of them in the Premier League, and added eight assists.

He could now follow in the footsteps of fellow Netherlands international Crysencio Summerville. He signed for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League after a good World Cup.