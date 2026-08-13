Xavi's Netherlands backroom team takes shape with former striker retained in key coaching role

The former Barcelona head coach expressed his pride at taking charge of the Dutch national team, emphasising his deep emotional connection to the Total Football philosophy.

Speaking via the KNVB's official release, the manager stated: "I find it an enormous honour to become the national coach of the Dutch team. As someone who was educated at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from the likes of Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection with Dutch football.

"You could say that I am a bit of a son of Dutch football. Other great managers, especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard, have also played an important role in shaping me as a player and coach. Of course, the most important goal is and always will be to win, but I would prefer to do so in a way that reflects those characteristics and that people can enjoy. The potential for that is there, as well as a solid foundation to build upon."