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Finland

Finland Overview

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-GER-NED

Gravenberch, De Jong & Reijnders pose 'difficult choice' for Koeman

Ronald Koeman says he has 'difficult' decisions to make as the Netherlands coach attempts to find the right balance in his midfield with the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenbech all fighting for a spot. It was the Manchester City signing who missed out on a starting XI spot as the Dutch demolished Finland on Sunday, with Justin Kluivert getting the chance to shine in attacking midfield.

NetherlandsR. Koeman
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September 2026
UEFA Nations League C
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
7
FT
UEFA Nations League C
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
October 2026
UEFA Nations League C
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
6Frosinone crestFrosinone531194510
W
D
W
W
L
7Juventus crestJuventus531184410
W
L
D
W
W
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Apostas em destaque

Mudança de regra no Brasil cria oportunidade de aposta para 2 times
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