Finland Overview

Gravenberch, De Jong & Reijnders pose 'difficult choice' for Koeman

Ronald Koeman says he has 'difficult' decisions to make as the Netherlands coach attempts to find the right balance in his midfield with the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenbech all fighting for a spot. It was the Manchester City signing who missed out on a starting XI spot as the Dutch demolished Finland on Sunday, with Justin Kluivert getting the chance to shine in attacking midfield.