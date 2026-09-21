Finland Overview

In the first instalment of GOAL’s ‘Brits Abroad’ series, a man that worked with Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea, passed through China and ended up in Scandinavia talks culture shocks, the cost of salmon and what to do in the Finnish capital
Ronald Koeman says he has 'difficult' decisions to make as the Netherlands coach attempts to find the right balance in his midfield with the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenbech all fighting for a spot. It was the Manchester City signing who missed out on a starting XI spot as the Dutch demolished Finland on Sunday, with Justin Kluivert getting the chance to shine in attacking midfield.