Jose Riveiro, Sergio Almenara and Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2022Backpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Coach joins Finland national team after shock Orlando Pirates exit following MTN8 and Nedbank Cups success with the Soweto giants

World Cup Qualification UEFAFinlandOrlando PiratesMalta vs FinlandMaltaJ. Riveiro

The Uefa A License holder has outlined what he will focus on as he assumes his new role after leaving the Sea Robbers.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Coach joins Finland national team

  • The European will be in charge of set-pieces
  • He won trophies with Bucs
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match