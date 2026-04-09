Netherlands vs Finland predictions: Goals among our tips in Amsterdam

The Dutch dominated their last fixture, and though this test will be tougher, we expect another win for Ronald Koeman’s men.

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Best bets for Netherlands vs Finland

Netherlands to win to nil at odds of 1.58 on Betway

First half with the most goals at odds of 2.87 on Betway

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.88 on Betway

The Netherlands should win 3-0 against Finland.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Netherlands head into this tie in strong form, having not lost a game in 90 minutes throughout the whole year so far. They put four past Malta in midweek, and kept their third clean sheet of their qualification campaign along the way. Victory here could see them take a huge step towards World Cup qualification.

Finland, meanwhile, are faring reasonably well themselves. They’ve only lost twice this year, and victory over Lithuania on Thursday made sure their World Cup dream stayed alive. They lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture, and could really do with some sort of result in Amsterdam.

Probable lineups for Netherlands vs Finland

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Timber, van Dijk, van de Ven, Reijnders, Gravenberch, de Jong, Simons, Depay, Gakpo

Finland expected lineup: Sinisalo, Alho, Ivanov, Koski, Lahteenmaki, Kairinen, Walta, Markhiev, Kallman, Antman, Pohjanpalo

Koeman’s experienced backline

No matter which back four Ronald Koeman goes for, he can trust they’re absolutely capable of shutting Finland out. With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven, Denzel Dumfries and more at his disposal, there’s plenty of experience and quality to rely on. Finland will face a tough challenge just breaking through this defence, let alone claiming a win.

As aforementioned, the Dutch have kept clean sheets in three of their WCQ games, and will be eyeing another one on home soil here. Koeman has options if he wants to rotate from the side that dismantled Malta, but their defence certainly wasn’t stretched enough to warrant a rest.

Finland aren’t particularly big goalscorers, either. They couldn’t find a way past the Dutch in their last meeting, and haven’t scored more than twice in a game all year. The hosts will be confident of keeping them out once again.

Netherlands vs Finland Bet 1: Home team to win to nil at odds of 1.58 on Betway

Danger from the first whistle

Top scorer, Memphis Depay, was rested against the Maltese after some injury concerns, but he still came off the bench and got on the scoresheet. Players such as Xavi Simons and Donyell Malen are fresh too, having started on the bench in midweek. The Netherlands have numerous ways to hurt the visitors, and can get at them from the start.

The Dutch have scored inside the opening 30 minutes in all five of their qualifying fixtures up to now. You wouldn’t put it past them making it six in a row. Finland have conceded far too many first-half goals for Jacob Friis’ liking, and he’ll be very wary of the way that the Dutch start matches.

Netherlands vs Finland Bet 2: First half with the most goals at odds of 2.87 on Betway

Dutch professionalism

If results go their way this weekend, the Dutch will have all but booked their spot at the World Cup finals. A victory would see them maintain at least a three-point lead over second-placed Poland, and they play them next month in Warsaw. We don’t expect to see the hosts take any unnecessary risks.

After scoring four against Malta, the Dutch may ease off slightly this time. They could start quickly, take the lead they need, and then control the game at their own pace. Although we expect a home win, and a comfortable one, we’re doubtful it’ll be a complete demolition.

They’ve only scored more than twice in two games in 2025, both of which came against Malta. Also, they’ve only got more than three against Finland once in their last nine meetings. It should be more of the same this weekend.