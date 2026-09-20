Flick in trouble: Christensen's absence period shocks Barcelona

Barcelona's Andreas Christensen suffered a quadriceps injury to his left thigh during Saturday's clash with Sevilla in the seventh round of La Liga.

Hansi Flick has trusted the defender since the start of this season, with Christensen having renewed his contract this summer for two more years.

The Danish centre-back has appeared in seven of Barcelona's eight official matches this season, racking up 492 minutes and starting five.

According to "Sport", Barcelona's statement did not put a timeframe on Christensen's absence. Every indication, though, points to the Dane being sidelined for around six weeks.

Denmark will be without Christensen for four UEFA Nations League matches during the international break.

His club will feel his absence too. He is set to miss Barcelona's away trips in the Champions League against Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain, plus the two La Liga fixtures against Real Betis and Real Madrid.

Last season told a similar story. Christensen managed just 18 appearances in a Barcelona shirt after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a training session in late December, ruling him out for around five months.

That was far from his only setback since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

A severe ankle sprain and a muscular problem cost him 67 days in his first season.

Achilles trouble dogged the end of his 2023-2024 campaign and carried into much of the following one, so much so that the club used his injury to register Dani Olmo in their La Liga squad.

He came back in January, only to pick up a muscular injury days later that kept him out for 69 days. Six matches were all he could manage that season, his first under Flick.

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