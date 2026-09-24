Chile Overview

Downs' midfield maestro has opened up about the emotional toll of being repeatedly ignored by the Chilean national team scouts. Despite establishing himself as one of the most technical and consistent performers in the Betway Premiership, the 27-year-old remains in the international wilderness.
"Every game is critical," says Pochettino as USMNT kick off four fall friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, with a young, refreshed roster and a teenage sensation closing in on his senior debut.
U.S. Soccer has announced the U.S. Men's National Team's upcoming fall friendlies, which will be the team's first matches of the 2030 World Cup cycle. To start that cycle, the U.S. will start with matches against Peru and Chile before facing local rivals Mexico and Canada in the final two games of the new four-game window.
Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.
We are now just hours away from the start of the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with all 48 teams having made their way to North America with dreams of glory driving them. All of the pre-qualifying favourites made it safely through, including Spain, Brazil, England, France and defending champions Argentina.