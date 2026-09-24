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Chile

Chile Overview

Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns

Allende sad over Chile snub

Downs' midfield maestro has opened up about the emotional toll of being repeatedly ignored by the Chilean national team scouts. Despite establishing himself as one of the most technical and consistent performers in the Betway Premiership, the 27-year-old remains in the international wilderness.

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC
USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026

USMNT to face Peru, Chile, Canada and Mexico in fall friendlies

U.S. Soccer has announced the U.S. Men's National Team's upcoming fall friendlies, which will be the team's first matches of the 2030 World Cup cycle. To start that cycle, the U.S. will start with matches against Peru and Chile before facing local rivals Mexico and Canada in the final two games of the new four-game window.

USACanada
Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.

World CupCabo Verde
World Cup missing stars GFX

Biggest stars who failed to qualify for World Cup 2026

We are now just hours away from the start of the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with all 48 teams having made their way to North America with dreams of glory driving them. All of the pre-qualifying favourites made it safely through, including Spain, Brazil, England, France and defending champions Argentina.

AnalysisWorld Cup
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September 2026
Friendlies
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Canada
CAN
1
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Chile
CHL
0
FT
Friendlies
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USA
USA
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Standings

Professional League crestProfessional League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Ibri crestIbri31115234
L
W
D
9Al-Samail crestAl-Samail311114-34
D
L
W
10Bahla crestBahla310245-13
W
L
L
11Dhofar crestDhofar301214-31
D
L
L
12Fanja crestFanja301203-31
D
L
L
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Betting spotlight

England vs Spain Predictions: La Roja to edge out Tuchel’s men
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