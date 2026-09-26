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Burundi

Burundi Overview

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September 2026
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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Togo
TOG
1
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Burundi
BDI
0
FT
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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Burundi
BDI
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Algeria
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Standings

ラ・リーガ crestラ・リーガ

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
2アトレティコ・マドリー crestアトレティコ・マドリー7511167916
W
W
W
L
W
3ベティス crestベティス751197216
D
W
W
W
L
4レアル・マドリー crestレアル・マドリー75021881015
L
W
W
L
W
5セビージャ crestセビージャ7412109113
L
W
W
D
L
6アラベス crestアラベス7322116511
D
L
L
W
W
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Apuestas destacadas

Noruega vs Portugal Pronóstico y Apuestas Liga de Naciones | 27/09/26
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