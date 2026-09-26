Burundi Overview

The Amakhosi coach spent some time away from Naturena amid mounting pressure on him and his co-coach despite the Soweto giants securing two victories just before the FIFA international break. He is expected to return refreshed and relieved, armed with fresh ideas to build on that momentum.
Harambee Stars only managed a slim win, even though, they faced a side numerically disadvantaged for the better part of the game. Burundi had to face Kenya without their striker, who was sent off just as the game began for a dangerous tackle on his opponent.