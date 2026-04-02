Rave reviews for Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze after successful national team mission, 'He understands football, knows what he is doing and his influence was visible'
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Kaze away on national duty
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze was on Burundi national duty during the just-ended FIFA international break.
He is the technical advisor for the Burundi national team.
"Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze has been called up to join the Burundi national team during the current FIFA international break. The Club has agreed to release him for this period," Chiefs announced in a statement recently.
"Kaze, a Burundian national, who previously served as assistant coach for Intamba m'Urugamba (The Swallows) until 2015, will assume a new role as Technical Adviser, working alongside the current technical team.
"He will return to Naturena after the second qualifier on 31 March as the Glamour Boys prepare for their next Betway Premiership fixture against Orbit College on Easter Monday, 6 April in Gqeberha.
"The Club extends its best wishes to Coach Kaze as he shares his expertise and continues to grow his experience on the international stage."
- FFB
Successful outing for Chiefs coach
Burundi was involved in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers preliminary round.
As technical advisor, Kaze helped Burundi beat Chad 4-0 both away and at home to secure an 8-0 aggregate victory.
That earned them a ticket into the main qualifiers.
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A first for Burundi
"His [Kaze] presence has made a huge difference and brought to a refreshing feel to the national team," former Burundi goalkeeper Aime Kitenge told KickOff.
"It is the first time in Burundian history that we get to win both legs so convincingly.
"Cedric understands football and knows what he is doing, and it has shown in the one camp that he has been here."
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High praise for Kaze
"The people that I have spoken to here in Burundi about him have all been impressed because he came here and they listened to him," added Kitenge, who played for Maritzburg and Jomo Cosmos.
"That technical advisor role needs to be held by someone they respect, and I’m glad they respect his ideas.
"His influence was visible in the team. Our hopes of qualifying for the AFCON as Burundians are now high, especially with the tournament being held in our region [East Africa] next year."