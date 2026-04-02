Rave reviews for Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze after successful national team mission, 'He understands football, knows what he is doing and his influence was visible'

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze was on Burundi national duty during the just-ended FIFA international break.

He is the technical advisor for the Burundi national team.

"Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze has been called up to join the Burundi national team during the current FIFA international break. The Club has agreed to release him for this period," Chiefs announced in a statement recently.

"Kaze, a Burundian national, who previously served as assistant coach for Intamba m'Urugamba (The Swallows) until 2015, will assume a new role as Technical Adviser, working alongside the current technical team.

"He will return to Naturena after the second qualifier on 31 March as the Glamour Boys prepare for their next Betway Premiership fixture against Orbit College on Easter Monday, 6 April in Gqeberha.

"The Club extends its best wishes to Coach Kaze as he shares his expertise and continues to grow his experience on the international stage."