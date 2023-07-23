Yanga SC boss Hersi praises Kaizer Chiefs' new signing - 'Defender is exceptional'

Yanga SC President Engineer Hersi Ally Said has lauded Given Msimango describing him as a modern defender who will improve Kaizer Chiefs.

Msimango made his unofficial Chiefs debut on Saturday

Yanga President impressed by him

The defender brought to improve Amakhosi's shaky defense

WHAT HAPPENED: Msimango is one of the new players at Chiefs ahead of the new Premier Soccer League season.

He was signed from TS Galaxy to help boost the Glamour Boys' defence that leaked in easy goals last season and ended up finishing fifth on the table.

Hersi believes the defender will boost Molefi Ntseki's team and provide stability especially when the team is building from the back.

WHAT HE SAID: "I have seen Given [Msimango], the central defender who was at TS Galaxy. Kaizer Chiefs have signed a quality player in him," Hersi told Far Post.

"He looks like a modern defender with exceptional on-the-ball abilities. With the demands of the modern game ever increasing, defenders nowadays need to retain possession and stay calm and collected on the ball. He has those qualities.

"I feel defenders who are comfortable with the ball at their feet can allow the team to suck in the opposition and exploit the hole left in behind," the administrator continued.

"He also has the perfect body structure and has a bright career ahead of him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Msimango played in a pre-season match against Yanga on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, a game Amakhosi lost by a solitary goal.

The towering player and his teammates will face Botswana giants Township Rollers next weekend.

Ntseki has to ensure Chiefs get a positive outcome in his next assignment or risk the wrath of the fans even before the season starts.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will open their PSL campaign on August 5 against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.