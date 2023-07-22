Kaizer Chiefs start pre-season with narrow loss against Tanzanian champions Yanga SC

Coach Molefi Ntseki was unable to prevent Kaizer Chiefs from falling against Yanga SC in a pre-season match played on Saturday.

Chiefs & Yanga played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

The hosts were stronger from the first whistle

A reality check for Ntseki ahead of the new season

WHAT HAPPENED: Yanga started the match looking more comfortable as opposed to Chiefs.

Itumeleng Khune pulled a fantastic save to deny the hosts five minutes to the break.

However, he was exposed by his defense five minutes with Kennedy Musonda looping the ball past the advancing veteran keeper.

Neither team managed to get a goal in the second half of the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi did not look comfortable on the ball, and succumbed on several instances under pressure.

Ntseki and his assistants Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will have to ensure the team gels fast since the new Premier Soccer League season is just around the corner.

While the defence looked stable, building from the back was a problem, and the midfield exposed them on numerous occasions.

ALL EYES ON: It is interesting to see how Ntseki will manage to help the team gel and deliver consistently in the PSL.

WHAT NEXT: The next pre-season game for the Glamour Boys will be against Botswana's Township Rollers next weekend.