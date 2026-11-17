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The battle to host the 2030 World Cup final has entered a new phase after Spanish newspaper Marca shone a spotlight on a series of controversial issues it claimed were linked to Morocco, at a time when the latter is seeking to wrest the final from Spain on the strength of a project to build one of the largest stadiums in the world, near the city of Casablanca.

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Marca believes Morocco's bid to host the final raises questions over "the contradiction between the scale of the huge sporting project and the challenges facing domestic football", pointing to crises relating to "suspected refereeing corruption and violence inside stadiums". Those issues could become bargaining chips in the political and sporting battle playing out in FIFA's corridors of power.

This isn't simply a choice between two or three stadiums. It stretches to electoral calculations and influence within FIFA, particularly with UEFA moving to confront FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and Spain fears Morocco could gain the upper hand in deciding where the tournament's biggest match is staged.

Refereeing and violence crises: issues that raise questions

Marca listed the state of Moroccan football among the factors that merit scrutiny, singling out suspected refereeing corruption and repeated violence inside stadiums. The paper argues that building something on the scale of the Hassan II Stadium can't be separated from the need to fix the problems facing the domestic competition.

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Previous human rights reports give those points added weight. In June 2024, Amnesty International published a report on the risks of staging the 2030 World Cup in Morocco, Spain and Portugal. It addressed violence among Moroccan football supporters, as well as the clashes and mass arrests that accompanied some matches.

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The report recorded incidents of violence in 2023 and 2024, and noted that the Moroccan government set up local committees to combat violence at sports facilities in February 2024.

Amnesty's concerns went beyond supporters' behaviour. The organisation also looked at how security authorities dealt with gatherings, warning of the risks of excessive force and the unlawful handling of some incidents.

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These reports deal with human rights and security risks that need addressing, though. On their own, they aren't proof of refereeing corruption or of criminal accusations against Moroccan officials.

Hassan II Stadium: a huge project hiding a greater ambition

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Morocco, for its part, makes no secret of wanting the 2030 World Cup final. Its bid rests largely on the Hassan II Stadium, under construction near Casablanca and set to be one of the largest stadiums in the world.

According to the latest information reported by Reuters in May 2026, the stadium's target capacity is 115,000 spectators. Moroccan authorities aim to finish the project by the end of 2027, which would allow it to enter the race to host the final.

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The stadium and its associated facilities will cost more than $1 billion, with motorways and a railway station planned to link the sports complex to Casablanca and Rabat.

That gives Morocco a strong card. The stadium's capacity exceeds both the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou, the two venues Spain is putting forward to host the final.

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Size alone doesn't guarantee Morocco the final, though. FIFA has yet to issue an official decision on which stadium will host it.

Diallo and Raskin: two cards in Spain's hand against Infantino

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According to Marca, Spain is banking on political and sporting developments to help it settle the battle. Central to that plan is backing Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, whom UEFA has chosen to challenge Infantino in the FIFA presidential election.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin is trying to exploit European anger at Infantino's leadership. Much of it stems from the controversy over the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project, which aimed to bring private-sector investors into the commercial rights of some FIFA competitions. FIFA eventually backed down after widespread objections.

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Marca also points to a possible role for Jamie Raskin, the American Democratic politician. He could lead oversight and legal moves that would pile pressure on Infantino over the nature of his relationship with US President Donald Trump.

Spain believes a weakened FIFA president could open the door to a rebalancing of power within the governing body, one that would boost its chances of securing the final.

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Spain raises the stakes against Morocco

Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, has been emphatic about who will host the final. He insisted the match can only be played in Spain, and that it will indeed take place on Spanish soil.

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Louzán named three stadiums in contention: the Santiago Bernabéu, the Spotify Camp Nou and the Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca. But he stressed that the tournament belongs to Europe, so the final must be held in Spain.

The battle looks wide open. Morocco has an exceptional project from a construction standpoint, while Spain can lean on its sporting history, its organisational experience and its weight within UEFA.