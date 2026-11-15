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Lamine Yamal, the Spain and Barcelona star, has lit up the atmosphere ahead of the eagerly awaited clash against England this Sunday evening, in the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League.

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Yamal posted a video on his official Instagram account revisiting his goal celebration from the first leg against the Three Lions, a message loaded with defiance ahead of the new encounter.

Spain had edged that first meeting at Wembley Stadium 3-2 in the opening round of the European competition.

The post landed just two hours before kick-off. It's a habit the youngster has picked up lately, firing off messages on social media before big games in a Barcelona or Spain shirt, and it never fails to whip up his followers.

Through this message, Yamal looks to recapture the magic he found against England. The fixture hands him a fresh chance to prove himself on the big stage, especially after a dip in form compared with the levels he once hit.

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Unbeaten and sitting on 15 points, Spain arrive in good shape. England, meanwhile, lost that opening clash with La Roja at Wembley 2-3.

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Next matches ESP UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ENG Watch

Thomas Tuchel's men have 12 points. A win would knock the World and European champions off the top and hand England home advantage in the Nations League quarter-finals, while a draw keeps Spain on top.

Luis de la Fuente's men opened their campaign with that thrilling 3-2 win over England at Wembley, then swept aside Croatia 4-1, beat the Czech Republic 3-1 and downed Croatia again 2-1. That run booked their quarter-final place early, before Thursday's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic.

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England produced a strong campaign of their own despite that stumbling start against Spain. They found their feet fast with four straight wins: a 2-0 defeat of the Czech Republic, a 7-0 thrashing of Croatia, a 3-0 win over the Czechs again and a 2-1 victory against Croatia to close things out. That left them on 12 points from five matches and through to the quarter-finals.