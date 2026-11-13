Will he be ready? De la Fuente regains his most dangerous weapon before England clash

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Lamine Yamal has arrived at the Spain national team's training camp in Las Rozas, in preparation for the clash against England, scheduled for Sunday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, after he missed the previous match against the Czech Republic as a precaution. He is now ready to join his team-mates under the leadership of coach Luis de la Fuente in the decisive encounter for top spot in the group.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Yamal has joined up with the rest of the Spain squad after taking his agreed rest, leaving him available to the coaching staff for the eagerly awaited meeting with England.

His absence from the first of Spain's two matches this international break angered Luis de la Fuente, and the coach came out to explain why he left the young winger out of the squad against the Czech Republic.

De la Fuente spoke before the clash in Prague: "It is saddening and regrettable that some people talk in life without knowing the truth. That is why I came to clarify matters. Lamine is suffering from inflammation in his knee, and the national team's medical staff examined him, and I decided it was best, to avoid this trip, for him to stay at home and train with his club."

He went on: "I am not concerned by the messages coming from outside, because I am already here to clarify matters. People invent justifications that have nothing to do with reality. Lamine enjoys no privileges, and we would have taken the same decision with any other player."

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Returning to the injury in an angry tone, the Spain coach said: "What hurts me most is lying, and the absence of accuracy and credibility, and the fabrication of things. That is why I revealed more details than I should have, but it is the only way for people to know the truth of what happened. I cannot stand people who try to deceive you and lie to you."

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Next matches ESP UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ENG

A clash to decide top spot

Rested and ready, Lamine Yamal can now feature in the group's biggest matches. The England game will settle who finishes top, and the winner earns the right to play the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final on home soil.

England arrive chasing revenge and hoping to snatch top spot from Spain, having lost to them in the heavyweight meeting at Wembley Stadium.

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De la Fuente, by contrast, has his most dangerous player back. Yamal reported to the camp in good physical condition after his rest, fit and ready for the big one.