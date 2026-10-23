Wiliete coach breaks silence on alleged assault by Mamelodi Sundowns staff member - 'It was actually a bad attack...'

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Wiliete SC head coach Beto Bianchi has spoken out for the first time following a controversial physical altercation during his side's CAF Champions League clash with Mamelodi Sundowns. The veteran tactician reportedly required hospital treatment after the incident, which occurred during a tense first-leg encounter in Angola.

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Bianchi details 'bad aggression' in Lubango

The first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie between Wiliete SC and Mamelodi Sundowns was overshadowed by reports of a physical confrontation on the sidelines.

"It was not a good situation for football," Bianchi told KickOff during a pre-match press conference at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

"As professionals in the game, we always know there will be controversy, it can affect the game, and they have to avoid going to aggression. It was bad aggression. I couldn't even defend myself. It was actually a bad attack that was supposed to affect the other side of the body; that was supposed to be on the private part of the body."

Sundowns exonerated by Wiliete boss

Despite the severity of his allegations regarding the specific individual involved, Bianchi was careful to distinguish between the actions of a single person and the Mamelodi Sundowns organisation as a whole. The coach insisted that the South African giants should not be blamed for the conduct of one member of their travelling party. He maintained that the rest of the Brazilians' technical team and support staff conducted themselves appropriately throughout the first leg.

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Bianchi's comments suggest he is eager to prevent the incident from souring the relationship between the two clubs or inciting further tension during the return fixture. By isolating the blame, he appears to be calling for individual accountability rather than institutional punishment. This diplomatic approach comes as both teams prepare for a high-stakes encounter that will determine which side progresses to the lucrative group stages of Africa’s premier club competition.

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"The club, Mamelodi Sundowns, has no responsibility for that action. All members of the staff of Sundowns are not guilty, it was the case of one person who didn't act as professional. We have taken the problem up. On my side, [it] is already forgotten. Now we are focusing on the sport that is football," the Wiliete coach added.

Focus shifts to Loftus Versfeld decider

With the scoreline currently locked at 0-0, the second leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium promises to be a tactical battle between the two sides. Bianchi’s side managed to frustrate the DStv Premiership champions in the first leg, and the coach is now fully concentrated on the footballing task at hand. The winner of Friday's match will secure a coveted spot in the Champions League group stages, representing a massive achievement for either club.

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Mamelodi Sundowns will be the favourites playing at home, but Wiliete have shown they can compete with the best on the continent. The Angolan side will need to maintain their defensive discipline while seeking a crucial away goal that could change the complexion of the tie.

Bianchi’s insistence that the earlier scuffle is now "forgotten" serves as a clear instruction to his players to remain disciplined and avoid being distracted by off-field narratives.

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The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 local time, with all eyes on how both sets of coaching staff interact following the previous week's drama. Sundowns will be hoping to let their football do the talking as they aim to return to the group stages, while Bianchi is focused on leading his team to a historic result. The atmosphere in Pretoria is expected to be electric as these two rivals settle their differences on the pitch once and for all.







