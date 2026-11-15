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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Why did he choose Germany over Morocco? Wael Mahya explains his decision for the first time

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Wael Mouhia, the promising Borussia Mönchengladbach player, has revealed the decisive role played by Jürgen Klopp, the Germany national team's head coach, in his acceptance of an invitation to join the Mannschaft instead of Morocco, the country of his family origins.

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Speaking to Germany's "Bild" newspaper, the 17-year-old revealed that the Moroccan Football Federation had made no secret of its desire to land him. His parents' Moroccan roots make the country part of his family, he said, and he holds it in great respect.

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"Morocco did not hide its interest in me representing them," the player said. "My parents are from there, so this country is part of my family, and I have great respect for it."

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"But the way Jürgen Klopp spoke to me meant I did not need to think twice about accepting this invitation," he added.

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Mahia went on: "He convinced me with what he said, and I realised immediately that he is a truly wonderful person. I look forward to spending the coming period with him on the pitch, and I am convinced that he will also help me develop."

Those words lay bare the impact of Klopp's conversations with the teenager. The German coach handed him a maiden call-up to the national team squad, ahead of the UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and the Netherlands in the current international break.

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Born and raised in Germany to Moroccan parents, Mahia holds both nationalities. That dual eligibility made him a target for both federations, until his chat with Klopp tipped him towards Germany.

Few rising talents in the German league shine brighter. He turns out for Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he has already etched his name into the record books as the youngest player ever to wear the shirt.

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He also became the club's youngest scorer, finding the net against Bayern Munich last season.

The buzz around him only grew in the 2026-2027 campaign. Two goals and an assist in his first eight league matches caught Klopp's eye and earned him a first senior chance at a tender age.

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Before that promotion, Mahia had worked his way through Germany's youth ranks right up to the under-21s.

He missed out on the squad for the Serbia game, though, a 3-1 German win. Klopp took him to Belgrade to get to know him better and immerse him in the national setup, but has yet to give him a minute.

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Germany now gear up to host the Netherlands on Monday in Berlin, a clash that could decide the Mannschaft's Nations League fate. They are scrapping with Greece for the group's second quarter-final ticket, with the Dutch having all but sewn up the first.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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