What is the secret behind Lewis Hamilton's visit to Egypt?

Far from the racing circuits and the roar of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton has touched down in Egypt on a humanitarian mission. The seven-time world champion arrived to support relief efforts directed at the Gaza Strip and to review how aid reaches Palestinians amid the current crisis.

Khaled Megawer, Governor of North Sinai, welcomed the Formula 1 star on his arrival at El Arish International Airport. Hamilton's programme includes a trip to the Rafah land crossing, where he will see the Egyptian efforts to receive the humanitarian and relief aid destined for the Gaza Strip.

He will also inspect the Egyptian Red Crescent's logistical aid warehouses in the city of El Arish, reviewing how the humanitarian shipments are prepared and coordinated before they enter the Strip.

Hamilton stands among the great legends of motorsport. Seven world titles and 105 race wins have made him one of the most successful drivers the championship has ever seen.

His work stretches well beyond the track. Known for his commitment to humanitarian and social causes, he has thrown his weight behind education and equality initiatives. In 2021, he founded the "Mission 44" foundation to support young people and open up better opportunities in education and work, putting 20 million pounds sterling of his own money into it.

This trip to Egypt flows from that same commitment, using his global fame to shine a light on initiatives supporting those caught up in conflict zones.