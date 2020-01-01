What do Kaizer Chiefs need in the January transfer window?

Ernst Middendorp has already indicated that Amakhosi will not run around for new players this time around given how well his team are performing

only bolstered their squad with five new players at the start of the season, but only three of those are regulars in Ernst Middendorp's starting line-up.

The German mentor has the luxury to buy and it is how he approaches the transfer market that will determine how he wants to tackle the second half of the season.

While several players will almost certainly depart, a few new faces may also arrive to add value to this excellent Amakhosi team.

Chiefs' likely January transfer signings

Reports have already suggested that Middendorp is interested in midfielder Anthony Akumu.

Akumu recently parted ways with Zambian giants ZESCO United following the two parties' failure to reach an agreement on a new deal.

With Akumu now a free agent, he's an appealing option, and would bring with him a wealth of experience to a team that has looked a bit thin in the middle of the park without either Willard Katsande and Kearyn Baccus at times.

Earlier this week, Akumu attended Chiefs' 3-0 victory over Highlands Park, and sources close to the deal confirmed to Goal that the Kenya international will be unveiled on a three-year deal at the Soweto giants.

There is also talk of a possible swap deal involving Lorenzo Gordinho and Thabang Monare from .

Monare has been a target for Chiefs for a while now but Wits have been reluctant to release the player, meaning the former Jomo Cosmos midfielder would not come cheap if the two teams eventually reach a deal.

However, with Katsande in the twilight of his career, and teams hovering over the head of George Maluleka whose contract is coming to an end in June, Chiefs definitely need to look ahead and prepare for the future by trying to bring in at least one experienced central midfielder before it's too late.

Gordinho, whose contract ends in June, is understood to also be courting interest from and Bloemfontein , and his agent Mike Makaab told Goal that he will hold imminent talks with the club regarding the future of his client.

Chiefs' other likely January transfer exits

No less than four players could leave Chiefs this month, and none of those players are regulars in Middendorp's team.

Siphelele Ntshangase is yet to feature this season, and there's also talk of a possible return to Black before the close of the transfer window.

His contract is also coming to an end in June, and his fans feel he should be playing more given his potential which he failed to reach during his now two-year stay at Chiefs under various managers.

Kabelo Mahlasela is another player who had found game time hard to come by since his move from , and has already sealed a move to as he begins a new start away from the club.

Finally, James Kotei could be sacrificed despite only arriving at the club at the start of the season.

The Ghanaian midfielder is yet to make his debut for the Naturena-based giants, and if Chiefs are to bring in Akumu or another foreign international, then Kotei could find himself either out on loan and released before the transfer window slams shut on January 31.