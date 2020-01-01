Proof that Akumu to Kaizer Chiefs is a done deal?

The 27-year-old watched from the stands at FNB Stadium as his potential employers beat Highlands Park 3-0 on Wednesday

Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu appears to be close to signing for .

The former Zesco United star is already in and was present at FNB Stadium as Amakhosi hammered 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Akumu has been linked with the Glamour Boys for a while now, and his departure from Zesco United in December 2019 fuelled speculation that he has definitely received a lucrative offer elsewhere.

Zesco United revealed in a statement at the start of the year that they couldn't reach an agreement with Akumu and therefore the two parties decided to go separate ways.

On Tuesday, Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung confirmed his team was looking to bring in one or two players for the second half of the season.

However, he refused to disclose the names but promised the deal could be finalised in the next two to three weeks.

Now, with Akumu in the country, Chiefs are expected to move swiftly and complete the player's signing before it's too late.

Akumu's arrival could mean the end of the road for Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei, who is yet to make an official debut for the Glamour Boys.

Kotei joined Amakhosi from Tanzanian giants Simba SC at the end of last season but he has found it difficult to break into Ernst Middendorp's starting line-up.