Uninspiring Bafana Bafana invite Afcon preparedness questions with Eswatini draw

Bafana Bafana fired blanks all evening in their disappointing 0-0 draw with Eswatini in an international friendly match at FNB Stadium on Friday.

Bafana hosted Eswatini on Friday

The match ended 0-0

It was an uninspiring performance by Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa coach Hugo Broos was left a dejected man after watching his side's uninspiring display at home.

Even with the likes of the captain of the day Siyanda Xulu, Lyle Foster, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and Mihlali Mayambela starting, they did little to lift the team.

A number of good scoring opportunities blown away by Bafana leaves Broos and his men with a lot to reflect on.

Eswatini were never a big threat to the hosts, but still, South Africa struggled to assert themselves.

ALL EYES ON: There was a focus on players like Khanyisa Mayo, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Paseka Mako to see if they will convince coach Hugo Broos that they deserve more call-ups.

Mayo and Mdantsane joined the camp as replacements for Monnapule Saleng and Percy Tau and they would want to have their names never missing from the national team's final squad.

Mako was making his national team debut after coming on as a substitute

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's result could be a huge worry for Broos ahead of November's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers as well as January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Struggling against a lowly-ranked team like Eswatini could paint Bafana as not ready for bigger challenges.

Their performance marks them as an inconsistent side that can be impressive one day and totally off from the next.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? More is expected from South Africa when they visit Ivory Coast for another international friendly match on Tuesday.

Friday's draw put pressure on Bafana to return from West Africa with a positive result and that is a huge task for the team.

Failure to win again could dampen the morale of Broos' men ahead of the November World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.