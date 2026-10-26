Two giants, one endless nightmare: Manchester United and Kaizer Chiefs fans deserve better

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Being a Red Devils and Amakhosi supporter these days requires serious patience according to columnist Lerato Mkhondo. Every weekend, you convince yourself that things will get better, only to find yourself asking the same question after another disappointing performance: how much longer must we put up with this?

Advertisement

Honestly, no supporters deserve what these two clubs are putting them through.

Manchester United have spent the past 14 years trying to find their identity after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. Managers have come and gone, hundreds of millions have been spent on players, and countless rebuilding projects have been promised. Yet, the consistency and dominance that once made United feared seem like distant memories. At some point, you have to wonder whether the problem is really just about the manager.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters know exactly what this feels like. Since their last league trophy in 2015, Amakhosi fans have endured years of disappointment, coaching changes and promises of a brighter future. For a club of Chiefs' size, with such a passionate and loyal fan base, this trophy drought is painful. The supporters have waited long enough.

What makes the situation even more frustrating is the feeling that the people running these clubs don't fully understand just how tired their supporters have become.

Advertisement Advertisement

Take Chiefs'recent statement backing Fernando da Cruz. At a time when fans have serious concerns about the team's direction and performances, the club has chosen to publicly express its support for the coach. Of course, every coach deserves a fair chance, and changing coaches every few months is not necessarily the answer. But support must come with progress.

Related Topics

You cannot keep telling supporters to be patient when what they see on the pitch gives them very little reason to believe things are improving. If the ship is sinking, telling everyone that the captain has your full support does not stop the water from coming in.

At Manchester United, Michael Carrick has also faced scrutiny following a string of defeats without a win. There will always be explanations after a loss. Sometimes it is individual mistakes, missed chances or a lack of confidence. But when the losses keep coming, explanations eventually lose their meaning.

Advertisement

United fans are not asking for the impossible. They simply want to see a team with a plan, a bit of fight and the ability to compete consistently. Surely that is not too much to ask of one of the biggest clubs in world football?

The same applies to Kaizer Chiefs. Their supporters don't expect miracles every weekend, but they do expect a team that plays with pride and a leadership that takes responsibility when things go wrong.

Advertisement

The sad reality is that both clubs seem to be relying too much on their history. Yes, Manchester United and Kaizer Chiefs are massive institutions. Yes, they have won trophies and built incredible legacies. But past glory cannot continue to excuse present struggles.

And spare a thought for the supporters. These are people who spend their hard-earned money on tickets, jerseys and subscriptions. They argue with friends, defend their teams at work and convince themselves every season that this will finally be the turning point. Only for the same frustrations to return.

Advertisement

Loyalty should never mean accepting mediocrity without question. Fans can understand rebuilding, but they also deserve to see progress. They deserve honesty, accountability and performances that give them something to be excited about.

At this rate, supporting United or Chiefs feels less like enjoying football and more like putting yourself through unnecessary stress every weekend.

Advertisement

The fans have done their part. They have remained loyal through the good times and the bad. Now it is time for the people in charge to do theirs.

Manchester United and Kaizer Chiefs fans surely deserve better.



