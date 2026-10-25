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Kaizer Chiefs issue defiant statement on Fernando Da Cruz’s future after CAF Confederation Cup disaster
Amakhosi stand firm behind Da Cruz
The pressure cooker of South African football is reaching boiling point for Fernando Da Cruz, but the Kaizer Chiefs hierarchy is refusing to blink.
In a lengthy communique aimed at calming the storm, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr addressed the mounting criticism directly. "Following our unfortunate CAF Confederation Cup result, we understand and share the disappointment felt by our supporters, players, staff, and all stakeholders connected to Kaizer Chiefs," Motaung Jr said on the club's media department.
Competing at continental level brings high expectations, and when results do not meet those expectations, naturally there is frustration and reflection."
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Commitment to a long-term vision
The message from the boardroom is one of stability over reactive decision-making. Motaung Jr emphasised that the club will not be derailed by the immediate sting of defeat.
He noted that success in football is rarely defined by a single match or a single competition, instead arguing that it is built through consistency and resilience. The sporting director reaffirmed the club's full support for the Frenchman and his entire backroom staff during this difficult period.
The statement continued to highlight the technical team’s role in the club's future: "They continue to have our trust as they lead the implementation of a football philosophy and development pathway that we firmly believe will bring sustainable success.
"Their professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to improving the team every day remain irreproachable.
"The team is fighting hard every game to uphold a high standard of performance, and yesterday, despite the result and the injuries we carry, that warrior spirit was visible on the field."
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Ignoring the noise of the crowd
One of the most striking aspects of the statement was the refusal to let fan emotion dictate the club’s administrative path.
Addressing the need for a cool head, the director noted: "Our responsibility is not to be guided solely by the emotion of an adverse result, but rather by careful analysis, stability, and strategic decision-making. We will continue to evaluate performances honestly, learn from this experience, and make the necessary improvements to ensure continued growth and competitiveness."
This indicates that while the club is patient, they are not blind to the improvements required to satisfy their massive fan base.
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A call for unity at Naturena
The final section of the club’s address focused on the need for the Amakhosi family to stick together as they navigate this transitional phase.
The statement concluded with a powerful plea: "To our supporters, we acknowledge your disappointment and thank you for your steadfast passion and support.
"Now is the time for unity, not division. We believe in the work being done, we believe in the people leading that work, and we believe the foundations being laid today will deliver the success our supporters deserve.
"We move forward together with determination, accountability, and confidence in the future." Whether this show of unity can survive a poor result in the upcoming derby remains to be seen.
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