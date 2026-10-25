Kaizer Chiefs issue defiant statement on Fernando Da Cruz’s future after CAF Confederation Cup disaster

The message from the boardroom is one of stability over reactive decision-making. Motaung Jr emphasised that the club will not be derailed by the immediate sting of defeat.

He noted that success in football is rarely defined by a single match or a single competition, instead arguing that it is built through consistency and resilience. The sporting director reaffirmed the club's full support for the Frenchman and his entire backroom staff during this difficult period.

The statement continued to highlight the technical team’s role in the club's future: "They continue to have our trust as they lead the implementation of a football philosophy and development pathway that we firmly believe will bring sustainable success.

"Their professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to improving the team every day remain irreproachable.

"The team is fighting hard every game to uphold a high standard of performance, and yesterday, despite the result and the injuries we carry, that warrior spirit was visible on the field."







