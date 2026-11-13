Thomas Tuchel urges England fans to forgive Ben White as Arsenal star faces Wembley boos during Croatia win

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Thomas Tuchel has urged England supporters to move past their grievances with Ben White after the Arsenal defender was subjected to jeers during the Three Lions' latest outing. Despite a winning performance against Croatia, the lingering tension from White's previous international exile remains a talking point at Wembley.

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White's lingering Wembley reception

White was introduced as a substitute during England's 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia on Thursday. The 29-year-old was met with jeers from sections of the home crowd, contrasting sharply with the warm applause afforded to veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.

The hostile reception stems from White's abrupt departure from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under former manager Gareth Southgate. Following a reported fallout with former assistant coach Steve Holland, the Arsenal defender stepped away from international duty for personal reasons.

Although he recently suggested supporters would not react negatively if they knew the full story, White has refused to throw anybody under the bus. He was previously targeted by the crowd upon his initial return to the setup in March, before missing the subsequent World Cup due to injury.

Tuchel calls for a new chapter

Despite the audible dissent at Wembley, Tuchel claimed he missed the negative reaction entirely. The England boss instead expressed a desire for supporters to draw a line under the past and fully embrace the defender.

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“I didn’t hear the boos, to be honest," Tuchel said. "I heard the claps for Luka Modric, which is nice because he deserves it, he’s a legend of the game, but I honestly didn’t hear the boos for Ben. I thought we were past that chapter. I hope it doesn’t happen again. He’s a player of ours."

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The German tactician emphasised the defender's immaculate attitude since returning to the international fold.

Tuchel added: "Since I’m in charge, he’s desperate to come and to be with the group. He doesn’t put a foot wrong since I’m in charge. I can only judge him on what I see and what I experienced, and it is on the highest level, and he can really help us to win football matches. Like I said, he’s part of our group, and we will protect our group, and are protective of our group. He deserves to be with us and, yeah, I hope we can open a new chapter for him.”

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No doubts over commitment

When questioned if the continued hostility might prompt White to permanently walk away from international football again, Tuchel quickly dismissed the prospect.

“I don’t think so. I don’t want to make it bigger than it is. I don’t think so, I don’t hope so," Tuchel explained. "He seemed to me always committed and always dedicated and excited to come into camp and get the call-up. He had too many injuries. He’s a high-quality player, and I honestly don’t even know what happened and what were the deep reasons in the situation that he left camp."

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Reiterating his absolute faith in the Arsenal star, the manager stated: "So, like I said, (since) I’m in charge, there is no reason to doubt his commitment or passion. I don’t want to think in these extreme terms at the moment. He overcame the boos the last time. I didn’t hear them this time and he can play on a high level. He proves it week in, week out for Arsenal.”

Spain showdown awaits

White's situation was ultimately a sideshow on a night that saw England secure their place in March’s Nations League quarter-finals. Morgan Rogers' opener and a match-winning penalty from Harry Kane - on his record-breaking 126th appearance - cancelled out Petar Sucic's effort for the visitors.

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The Three Lions now travel to face Group A3 leaders Spain on Sunday, knowing a victory will secure top spot.