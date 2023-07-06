Richards Bay have announced the appointment of Kaitano Tembo as their new coach, replacing Vasili Manousakis.

The Zimbabwean had been jobless since November 2022

His last role was with Sekhukhune

Richards Bay become his third club as a PSL head coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The Natal Rich Boyz were without a coach after sacking Manousakis two weeks ago. The KwaZulu-Natal side has now found a replacement after turning to Tembo.

The 52-year-old former SuperSport United trainer has been jobless since leaving Sekhukhune United in November 2022. The Richards Bay is the third time Tembo has taken charge as head coach in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT WAS SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Natal Rich Boyz job could prove to be a difficult task for Tembo who joins a team that signed players in his absence. Unless the Zimbabwean was acting behind the scenes all along in helping Richards Bay sign the players, he is set to work with new players he never recommended.

Richards Bay have so far signed the likes of Lucky Mohomi, Letsie Koapeng, Thato Mohlamme and Justice Figuareido.

There could be a possibility that the players might not be compatible with his style of play. He is reunited with Mohomi who did not fit in his philosophy at SuperSport.

WHAT NEXT FOR TEMBO? Richards Bay had already started their pre-season training and Tembo takes over the responsibilities of preparing the team for the upcoming term.