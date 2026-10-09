Jorge Jesus could face disciplinary action over his row with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Portuguese media, with the controversy over the national team coach's treatment of his captain showing no sign of fading.

The Portuguese website "CM Jornal" report that the issue stems from what was described as inappropriate conduct by Jesus towards Ronaldo during his time in charge of Portugal.

Any review of Jesus's behaviour would only start if someone filed a formal disciplinary complaint. For now, the threat of action against him hangs entirely on whether that complaint arrives.

No complaint has been lodged, and no decision has been taken to open proceedings against the coach. The matter remains a possibility, nothing more.

The crisis between Ronaldo and Jesus erupted when the forward walked out of Portugal's camp 24 hours before the Denmark match in the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. He then missed the Norway game in the fourth round too. Portugal won both.

Behind it all were Jesus's words in a press conference, where he insisted he was the coach and had the right to leave out any player. Ronaldo's exit was his protest.

Don Cristiano went further in a lengthy statement, claiming Jesus had broken his promise to him twice and laying out the whole story from his own perspective. The coach is yet to give his version.

Ronaldo is not in the clear either. The Portuguese Federation could punish him for leaving the camp, with the sanctions ranging from a simple financial fine all the way up to a six-month suspension.