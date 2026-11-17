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Norway's clash with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League produced an extraordinary night for Erling Haaland, who starred in his country's 3-2 victory, scoring twice, including a penalty in the dying moments, to lead Norway into the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

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Norway, Portugal and Denmark were fighting for the top two places in Group 4 of League A, and with them the two quarter-final berths. Norway went into the match knowing a slip could cost them their place in the competition.

For long spells, Norway looked set for defeat away to Denmark. Haaland had other ideas. He found the net in the 33rd minute, only for the video assistant referee to step in and rule it out, but the Manchester City striker didn't let it knock his focus.

Four minutes later, he struck again. This time the goal stood, handing his country a vital boost in a match that stayed wide open until the closing minutes.

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As the final whistle approached, Martin Ødegaard scored Norway's equaliser. Then, in stoppage time, Norway won a penalty. Haaland stepped up, converted it and handed his country a thrilling 3-2 win in the 90+6th minute.

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The result sent Norway into the Nations League quarter-finals after they got the better of Denmark at the death, and Haaland's two decisive goals made him the headline act.

His brace did more than carry Norway into the next round. It also took his international tally to 68 goals for his country in just 62 matches.

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That moved Haaland past France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, who has 67 goals for his country but needed 108 matches to get there, 46 more than the Norwegian striker, according to Foot Mercato.

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