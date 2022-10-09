Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi are in the Western Cape trying to make it three league wins consecutively for the first time this season

Kaizer Chiefs have an opportunity to go third on the Premier Soccer League standings when they face Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Currently placed fifth, victory for Amakhosi could see them move two rungs up and come two points closer to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who will, however, have a game in hand.

Just a point separates Chiefs and Stellenbosch who are in position six.

The Cape Winelands side showed confidence in their coach Steve Barker this week and handed him a contract extension.

This is in contrast to Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane who has been under pressure despite avoiding defeat in their last few games.

Game Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, October 9 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch midfielder Fawaz Basadien is suspended for this match after accumulating four yellow cards.

That is, however, not much of a worry to Barker who has several other midfield options.

Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika will not be able to face his former team Stellenbosch due to suspension after he received his fourth yellow card of the campaign against Swallows FC last week.

Amakhosi will also be without another suspended player George Matlou who was red-carded against AmaZulu and is serving his last match out.

Attacker Khama Billiat still remains out with a knee injury while Happy Mashiane and Erick Mathoho are also unavailable due to fitness issues.

Central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange started training on Friday after he recovered from flu and will not be selected to play on Sunday.

Match Preview

Chiefs will be returning to the Western Cape where they met Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarter-finals on August 28.

Following a 1-1 regulation time draw, the two sides were separated through a penalty shootout with Amakhosi emerging as the victors.

They now clash again aiming to improve their fortunes in this league campaign.

While there has been pressure on coach Zwane, Chiefs have not lost in their last six games across all competitions, including winning their last two league matches.

Their opponents Stellenbosch have also not tasted defeat in their last three league outings.