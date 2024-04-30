''Ignorant' Mokwena lied blatantly' - TS Galaxy give Mamelodi Sundowns coach 24 hours to prove Zungu claims or face the law

GOALSeth Willis''Ignorant' Mokwena lied blatantly' - TS Galaxy give Mamelodi Sundowns coach 24 hours to prove Zungu claims or face the lawPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs TS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyKaizer ChiefsRhulani MokwenaSead RamovicBongani ZunguThe Rockets are unhappy with the allegations made by the Masandawana coach after the Monday night league meeting.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDowns defeated Galaxy 3-0Orebotse Mongae sent off for dangerous tackle vs Bongani ZunguMokwena alleged the incident was pre-plannedArticle continues below