Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt bemoans 'huge' injury list ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

The Premier Soccer League is set for a heavyweight showdown on Tuesday evening, but Stellenbosch FC enter the fray under a cloud of uncertainty. The Maroons have arrived in Johannesburg to face Kaizer Chiefs in what marks their first competitive outing in nearly a month.

Gavin Hunt has been vocal about the difficulties of maintaining squad intensity during such a lengthy layoff. The coach believes that the three-week international hiatus has served more as a distraction than a period of productive recovery. Keeping professional athletes mentally sharp without the immediate prospect of a matchday presents a unique challenge for any coaching staff, particularly when the upcoming opponent is a club of Chiefs' stature.

“It’s been a longer FIFA break than normally, so I think everyone is ready to play and ready to go but it was a bit of a hinderance,” Hunt explained to Stellenbosch FC.

“I think the whole world will feel that way because three weeks is a long time, and it’s very difficult to keep training for that amount of time and to stay motivated. Unfortunately, we weren’t really able to make the most of it either because we have so many players out – and that’s not to make excuses – but it’s been tough with so many out injured.”

The situation is further complicated by the club’s travel schedule, as this fixture represents another away day for the Western Cape outfit. Hunt pointed out that six of their first eight matches this season have been played away from their traditional home base, including a "home" fixture that was moved to Durban. This relentless travel, combined with the lack of match rhythm, has created a perfect storm for the Stellenbosch technical team to navigate.

The primary concern for Hunt remains the health of his squad, which has been decimated by a series of fitness setbacks. Key personnel including Mosa Lebusa, Surprise Nhlabathi, and Orlando Mbembe are among those currently sidelined.

Despite the depleted numbers, there is a sense of occasion surrounding the trip to the City of Gold. Matches against the Soweto giants always draw significant attention and large crowds, which Hunt believes can act as a catalyst for his remaining players.

“It’s always a game that people are excited to play in,” Hunt added during his pre-match briefing. “We’re looking forward to it and hoping there will be a nice crowd, which I am sure there will be. It’s another away game, it’s now six out of eight for us so far, but we have to face it, confront it and get the best possible team out there from what we have available.”

The coach is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task but remains adamant that his side will not simply make up the numbers.

Concluding his assessment of the current situation, Hunt remarked: “The most important thing for us is to get a team out there that is fit to play.

"Our injury list is huge, and that detracts a little bit, but we will be competitive and that’s the most important thing,” he concluded.

Kaizer Chiefs are also facing their own injury crisis after Fernando Da Cruz confirmed a third central midfielder had pulled up injured in training.