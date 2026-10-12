Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz unsure whether 'we can or not' challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for PSL title

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has cast doubt on his side's ability to maintain a sustained challenge against the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for the PSL title.

The Soweto giants have enjoyed a steady start to the new campaign, remaining unbeaten through their opening seven fixtures, yet the manager remains realistic about the mountain his team must climb to reach the very top. Currently trailing Pirates by six points and Sundowns by seven, the gap is already significant despite the early stage of the season.

Reflecting on the recent MTN8 final which saw Sundowns triumph over Pirates, Da Cruz noted the high standards set by the two frontrunners.

"I watched a very good game this weekend between the teams that have achieved the title for the moment [Pirates are reigning champions and Sundowns won eight league titles in a row before that]," he told the media as reported by The Citizen.

"We saw at the beginning of the season that we could compete against Sundowns in one game [Chiefs drew 1-1 with Sundowns on August 15].

"But our objective is to compete through the whole season, to repeat this [kind of] performance to compete against them in the PSL. For that [whether Chiefs can challenge] I don’t have an answer if we can or not," the Frenchman admitted.