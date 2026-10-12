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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz unsure whether 'we can or not' challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for PSL title
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Da Cruz questions Amakhosi title credentials
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has cast doubt on his side's ability to maintain a sustained challenge against the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for the PSL title.
The Soweto giants have enjoyed a steady start to the new campaign, remaining unbeaten through their opening seven fixtures, yet the manager remains realistic about the mountain his team must climb to reach the very top. Currently trailing Pirates by six points and Sundowns by seven, the gap is already significant despite the early stage of the season.
Reflecting on the recent MTN8 final which saw Sundowns triumph over Pirates, Da Cruz noted the high standards set by the two frontrunners.
"I watched a very good game this weekend between the teams that have achieved the title for the moment [Pirates are reigning champions and Sundowns won eight league titles in a row before that]," he told the media as reported by The Citizen.
"We saw at the beginning of the season that we could compete against Sundowns in one game [Chiefs drew 1-1 with Sundowns on August 15].
"But our objective is to compete through the whole season, to repeat this [kind of] performance to compete against them in the PSL. For that [whether Chiefs can challenge] I don’t have an answer if we can or not," the Frenchman admitted.
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A growing injury crisis
As the club prepares to host Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, the task has been made more difficult by a string of fitness issues within the squad.
The coach officially confirmed the absence of five first-team members, including central midfielders Lebohang Maboe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, and Adolf Mtasingwa. Additionally, the team will be without the services of young winger Langelihle Phili and experienced goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.
Despite these setbacks, Da Cruz remains optimistic about the depth of his roster.
“We are very well prepared for tomorrow. I am not happy the players are injured but it is important that we focus on the players available,” the coach explained.
With three central midfielders unavailable, the door has opened for Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa to likely regain his spot in the starting eleven with either Ethan Chislett or former DDC captain Thulani Mabaso partnering the 32-year-old.
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Analysis of recent performances
Before the international break, Chiefs were held to successive draws against Polokwane City and Golden Arrows, results that stunted their momentum in the league standings.
Nevertheless, Da Cruz expressed satisfaction with the stylistic progress his team has made since he took the reins. The implementation of a new "game model" appears to be taking root, even if the results have not always reflected the dominance the coach desires on the pitch.
“I am very happy with the football we have played, the players understand our game model very well,” Da Cruz stated.
“We have played quality football but there are weaknesses we have worked on. That is efficiency in the box to score more goals, and [cut out] individual mistakes.
"We need more clean sheets and you won’t concede if you don’t make these mistakes,” he noted.
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Now for Stellenbosch
Facing a dangerous Stellenbosch side will require maximum focus, especially coming off a period without competitive fixtures.
Da Cruz mentioned that the squad has trained with high intensity to combat the usual rustiness that follows an international break.
“We know it will be a tough game [Tuesday evening], but after a few days off, the players have trained very well and with a lot of intensity.
"You know when there is a break it is not easy to come back but we have prepared well,” he concluded.
The clash at FNB Stadium will serve as a vital indicator of whether Chiefs can truly stay in the hunt with the league's elite.
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