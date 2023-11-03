Spying on Bafana Bafana: Benin goalkeeper serving as double agent ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifers

Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou has issued a warning to Bafana Bafana ahead of the two sides’ 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Bafana are preparing for World Cup qualifiers

They face Benin and Rwanda

Benin keeper comments on their fixture

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa were drawn in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Benin, Rwanda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

They kick off their campaign against Benin on November 18 at home before visiting Rwanda three days later.

JDR goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou says he is passing information to his team, using his knowledge of the Premier Soccer League.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: "I obviously have a bit of information that I have been giving to everyone in Benin who has been asking me since I’m the only one based here," Dandjinou told KickOff.

"With the game approaching, I have people from Benin asking me every day about South Africa and Bafana Bafana.

"I have told them the players here are technical and even if they have a lot of locally based players, it doesn’t mean they are not a strong team," he continued.

"The local league here is strong and most of the national team players are from Mamelodi Sundowns. Just look at what Mamelodi Sundowns is doing on the continent and then you will have your answer. It is like we will be playing against Sundowns.

"At our club, we usually play friendly games against Sundowns, SuperSport United, TS Galaxy, and Orlando Pirates so I have good information," he added.

"We want to start properly by collecting points in the first game so Bafana will not have it easy against us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is a big task for Bafana to see if they will be able to qualify for the next World Cup finals.

Coach Hugo Broos has promised qualification after failing to guide the team to the last edition of the global quadrennial competition.

Bafana last qualified for the World Cup in 2002 and before participating in the tournament in 2010 as the hosts.

That places them under intense pressure to return to this big stage.

WHAT NEXT? Bafana coach Broos has already named his provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

His 44-man squad includes a number of surprise faces including those who have not been playing regular football for their clubs.

The next few days will see Broos announcing his final 23-member squad.