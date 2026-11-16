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Spain's unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-2 defeat to their guests England on Sunday evening, in the conclusion of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, at the Metropolitano Stadium.

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Spain's players were honest about their shortcomings after the match, yet they also took pride in how the Matadors responded.

Sport newspaper carried comments from several of the Spanish squad. Goalkeeper Unai Simon said: "It is clear they got the better of us physically. They adopted a man-to-man individual duels approach, and we found it very difficult to deal with that."

"We tried, but they were better than us," he continued. "Whether you like it or not, experiences like this help you learn. It is good that it happened at this time. We have to learn from this experience and correct the mistakes before March."

Simon also drew a line between this tournament and the World Cup: "At the World Cup, we did not allow our opponents many chances, especially from set pieces. In the Nations League, we ended up conceding goals."

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The goalkeeper went on: "It is true that the circumstances are different. At the World Cup there is a pressure and tension that are not present here, as the matches are played with greater freedom. We have to learn from the mistakes we made. The path we were on was leaving the door open to something like this happening."

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Mikel Oyarzabal struck a more upbeat note than his teammate, pointing to Spain's second-half display.

"It was a match in which things went very much against us, especially at the start of the second half," he said. "You find yourself in that moment where you hope nothing happens, or that anything that does happen goes in your favour, and that the gap does not widen this much."

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"It is unfortunate in the end," he pointed out. "I think we should appreciate what we offered, as well as what they offered, because they did not become the team they are out of nothing. It is an unfortunate defeat, but we have to keep working."

"Many things happen quickly on the pitch, and it is hard to know exactly what happened, but we must focus on the team's reaction," he added. "Their goalkeeper also put in a performance that deserves praise. We have qualified, we are in the competition, and we will fight to achieve our goal on an equal footing with everyone else."

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Aymeric Laporte chose to dwell on the record Spain had set: "Let people say what they want. In the end, we achieved something very important, a historic record."

"We always criticise ourselves, and we always want to win," he stressed. "We wanted to win, and we go home dissatisfied. That is the reality. We are Spain, the top-ranked side, and we leave the pitch feeling frustrated."

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Over at AS newspaper, the focus fell on Marc Cucurella, who wanted to recall what the Matadors had achieved in recent months by winning the World Cup.

Spain's 44-match run came to an end against England. The full-back responded with a single word on his Instagram account: "Pride".

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