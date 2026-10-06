Harry Kane equalled a historic record on Tuesday evening as England's captain featured against the Czech Republic at Wembley in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Named in the starting line-up, Kane made it his 125th appearance for the Three Lions across all competitions.

According to Opta, that figure draws him level with the legendary Peter Shilton, who set the record between 1970 and 1990.

Kane, 33, began his international career in 2015 and can claim the record outright if he plays against Croatia on 12 November in the penultimate round of the group stage.

The striker already owns a host of other England records. He is the all-time top scorer with 89 goals, the player with the most appearances in major tournaments with 36 matches, and the top scorer in major tournaments with 21 goals.