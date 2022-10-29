Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians are back in KwaZulu-Natal where they recorded a big win during mid-week against Maritzburg United

Mamelodi Sundowns are out to consolidate their Premier Soccer League lead when they visit Royal AM for Saturday’s date at Chatsworth Stadium.

Four days after Masandawana thumped Maritzburg 5-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium, they are back in KwaZulu-Natal seeking another huge victory.

The hammering of Maritzburg was the perfect response to the 3-0 defeat they had suffered at the hands of Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-finals last weekend.

It was also a good start for Rhulani Mokwena as Sundowns head coach and he would want to prove that it was no fluke.

More importantly for the Brazilians, they would be keen to maintain or extend the gap at the top of the standings.

They are currently three points clear at the summit and second-placed Richards Bay will only be in action on Sunday.

Sundowns’ opponents Royal AM are eighth on the table and have been inconsistent this season and the future of their technical team is uncertain.

Game Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, October 29 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix.

Royal AM are facing a bit of a goalkeeping crisis following injuries to first-choice stopper Hugo Nyame and his understudy Zakhahle Ngcobo.

Cameroonian Nyame has missed the team’s last four matches while Ngcobo did not finish their last match against Golden Arrows.

This leaves Mondli Mpoto and Marlon Heugh available for selection.

Striker Samir Nurkovic is yet to make his Royal AM official debut amid reports that he has been issued notice to terminate his contract.

Backpagepix.

Sundowns utility player Aubrey Modiba is serving his last match of suspension after being red-carded against Pirates.

Centre-back Mosa Lebusa played at the left-back position against Maritzburg as other wings-backs Sifiso Ngobeni and Terrence Mashego are also injured.

Striker Peter Shalulile will not take part in this match after undergoing surgery that will keep him out for a number of games.

Gift Motupa is back on the sidelines with an injury and joins the likes of Abubeker Nasir, Erwin Saavedra and Thabiso Kutumela who are also battling fitness issues.

Match Preview

Sundowns go into Saturday’s match on a high, having won five straight league games, although club chiefs were not satisfied with the fashion they won some of those games.

Their opponents Royal AM are coming from a victory over Golden Arrows and it was their second win in the last five games which include three defeats.

Sundowns’ last visit to Chatsworth was a successful trip as they beat Royal AM 3-2 in the final league game of last season in May.

Masandawana had also recorded a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture in December 2021 at home.