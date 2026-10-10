Relebohile Mofokeng transfer value DOUBLES in just four months after Orlando Pirates exit

Relebohile Mofokeng is quickly becoming the poster boy for South African talent abroad as his market value has reportedly doubled just months after departing the Premier Soccer League. The 21-year-old winger has made a seamless transition to life in Belgium, where his performances for Royal Union Saint-Gilloise have caught the attention of scouts and analysts across the continent.

The financial figures attached to his name reflect this rapid progression. According to reports from The South African, Union SG paid a fee in the region of R60 million to secure his signature from Orlando Pirates. However, in the space of just four months, his estimated market value has skyrocketed from €3 million to €6 million.

Mofokeng arrived in Europe with a massive reputation following a trophy-laden spell with Orlando Pirates. During his four years with the Buccaneers, he was a pivotal figure in a side that secured seven trophies.

The attacker's success has not been limited to club football. He was a key member of Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad during the Africa Cup of Nations, where he gained valuable continental experience by appearing in three matches. That exposure to high-pressure international football likely eased his transition to the Belgian Pro League, where he has hit the ground running for his new club.

At Union Saint-Gilloise, Mofokeng has already delivered tangible results on the pitch. The South African international has managed to find the back of the net four times in just nine appearances across all competitions.

The trajectory of Mofokeng’s career suggests that his current R111 million valuation may only be the beginning. If the former Pirates star continues to deliver impressive performances in Belgium, his market value will climb even further, putting him on track to eclipse the record fee for a South African player when Burnley paid R135m to take him from Westerlo.

The winger’s ability to adapt to a different culture and a more physical brand of football in Belgium speaks volumes about his mentality. While many South African players have struggled to make the leap to Europe in recent years, Mofokeng appears to be thriving under the pressure.

As the Belgian season progresses, the focus will remain on whether Mofokeng can sustain this level of output. With Union SG competing on multiple fronts, including domestic league action and European competition, the young attacker will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents.







