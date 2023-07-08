Bafana Bafana coach Morena Ramoreboli was unhappy with the way his team let Botswana into the danger zones despite the crucial Cosafa win.

Rameboli points out weakness

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa came from a goal down to defeat Botswana 2-1 and register their first in the 2023 Cosafa Cup competition.

Despite the win, Bafana Bafana survived several scares, with the Zebras, on numerous occasions, getting past the defenders.

Ramoreboli is happy to have won the match but was concerned with the way at times his side was exposed.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think [the win] was bound to happen. We kept on trying... we decided not to make any changes when we came back from halftime because we felt it was almost there, and we are trying to build momentum," Ramoreboli said after the game.

"Sometimes, when you win matches like this, it is the only way to build confidence and believe that you can go through.

"So, honestly speaking, credit to the guys, the boys did very well. Defensively, and offensively, they fought and I think the biggest mistake that we made was allowing them to receive balls behind our defence and that was very dangerous for us.

"The overall performance is much better than the first match, and we are building on performance after every game. So I am very happy with the victory, we needed it so at least we go into the next match with confidence."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's win put the tournament hosts on four points.

In their initial game against Namibia, spoils were shared as the teams played to a 1-1 draw.

The win this weekend also means Bafana are in a good position to make it into the next phase.

WHAT NEXT: South Africa will face Eswatini in their next Group A game to be played on July 11.