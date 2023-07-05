Bafana Bafana came back from a goal down to draw one-all against Namibia in their Cosafa Cup opener.

Rowan Human spares Bafana's bushes

Thabo Cele was named Man of the Match

Bafana face Botswana in their next game

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana had to come back from a goal down to rescue a point in their Cosafa Cup opener against Namibia at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Namibia's Muzeu Bethuel did well to dribble past his marker on the right flank and he played a powerful cross into the box as the ball sliced right through Bafana's defence to find Elmo Kamindu in a good position and he headed past goalkeeper Jethren Barr for the opener.

HOW BAFANA LINED-UP:

BackpagePix

THE FIGHT BACK: At the start of the second stanza, coach Morena Ramoreboli made three changes and brought on Tshegofatso Mabasa, Human and Sibongiseni Mthethwa. And in as much as coaches do not like to take credit for changes that they make, Ramoreboli deserves a pat on the back as his substitutes combined to create the equaliser for Bafana.

It was Mabasa's never die attitude that saw him win a ball in the box even after going down. With gravity getting the better of him, he somehow managed to force a cross to Human who fired past goalkeeper Edward Maova just two minutes after the restart.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana, who are in search of a sixth Cosafa Cup title, are already on the back foot in the group as Botswana managed to beat Eswatini by a single goal to none and take the early lead of Group A.

WHAT'S NEXT: Bafana's next game is on Saturday where they will take on Botswana.