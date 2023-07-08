Orlando Pirates linked-winger Shaune Mogaila inspired Bafana Bafana to a 2-1 win over Botswana in the Cosafa Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Bafana & Namibia drew in the first match

South Africa defeat Botswana 2-1

Bafana have four points now

WHAT HAPPENED: After collecting a point in the initial fixture, South Africa coach Morena Ramoreboli opted to start with three centre-backs and arranged his team in a way that could help them attack without being exposed to counter-attacks.

However, the first 45 minutes ended goalless with neither the Zebras nor Bafana Bafana getting something to celebrate.

Against the run of play, Thatayaone Kgamanyane scored for Botswana in the 63rd minute to momentarily silence a sizeable crowd that was cheering Bafana.

South Africa replied almost instantly, increasing the tempo, and two minutes later, they won a penalty. Tebogo Kopelang was sent off for the challenge and Iqraam Rayners converted from 12 yards to bring the teams into level terms.

In the 68th minute, the comeback was complete after Royal AM winger Shaune Mogaila, who is linked with Orlando Pirates, capitalized on lapses at the back to fire home what turned out to be the winning goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The display by the hosts was much improved as opposed to the opening 1-1 draw against Namibia.

South Africa are now in the driving seat, and on course to make it to the next phase of the annual competition.

It is encouraging to see Bafana managing 57% of ball possession, and building with purpose.

WHAT TO WORK ON: Despite the win, Bafana were exposed in some instances at the back, and the Zebras managed eight shots with the goalkeeper making three vital saves. The defense has to be solid to avoid conceding easy goals.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for South Africa will be on July 11 against Eswatini.