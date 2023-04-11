Former South Africa captain Lucas Radebe has questioned the quality of Bafana Bafana ahead of next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa claimed four points against their Group K rivals Liberia to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after missing the previous one in Cameroon.

Radebe has now questioned whether the team will impress in Ivory Coast after struggling at times during qualifying.

WHAT HE SAID: "When you look at Bafana and you are thinking, ‘do we deserve to qualify? Will we compete?' We can qualify, but from there on it’s a different level," Radebe said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"It is okay we qualified, but when you think of Bafana, it is not nice. But it is a good start [to qualify]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hugo Broos has promised to help Bafana get out of the group stage.

The tactician, however, has the home match against Morocco to gauge some of his players as he prepares for the finals.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino is among the players who have shown interest in playing for the nation in Afcon.

WHAT NEXT: Broos have a heavy task of getting the right players to help him realize his objective.