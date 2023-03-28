South Africa qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals after defeating Liberia 2-1 in Tuesday evening's encounter.

Lepasa and Mayambela netted for Bafana

SA to make their Afcon return in Ivory Coast

The Southern African side set to face Morocco

WHAT HAPPENED?: Bafana Bafana recorded their maiden win in Group K in a match played at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

South Africa were the better side in the opening exchanges and they deservedly broke the deadlock when Zakhele Lepasa beat goalkeeper Tommy Songo from close range in the 19th minute.

However, Liberia fought back and levelled matters in the 35th minute through their captain William Jebor whose hard and low shot beat keeper Ronwen Williams and the score was 1-1 at half-time.

Hugo Broos' charges started the second-half brightly with Percy Tau looking lively and he was involved in the build-up when Mihlali Mayambela scored to restore Bafana's lead in the 53rd minute.

The goal sealed South Africa's hard-fought 2-1 win over Liberia whose ambitions of qualifying for the Afcon finals faded away.

ALL EYES ON: Lepasa as the SuperSport United striker shockingly started ahead of Lyle Foster who had grabbed a brace in Friday's 2-2 draw in Soweto.

Broos was heavily criticized for dropping Foster, but Lepasa vindicated his selection as he was brilliant in his role as a centre forward.

The 26-year-old displayed good movement and combined very well with his teammates throughout the game.

He opened the scoring to hand South Africa a much needed goal to settle the nerves and he has now scored two goals in his last two matches for Bafana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana qualified for the Afcon finals in Ivory Coast with a game to spare which is against Morocco in June this year,

The win over Liberia elevated Bafana to the second spot on the Group K standings - a point behind leaders Morocco who have already qualified for the Afcon finals.

South Africa will make their return to the Afcon finals having failed to qualify for the 2021 edition in Cameroon.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA?: Bafana will now play host to Morocco in June as Broos' side looks to wrap up their Group K campaign with a win.

Ivory Coast will host the Afcon finals between January and February next year.