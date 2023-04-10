Is Mokwena asking Broos to consider Sirino for Afcon? - 'Attacker can add value' to Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has thrown his weight behind Gaston Sirino in his bid to play for South Africa.

Sirino is available for Bafana

The attacker recently made his wish known

Mokwena throws weight behind his player

WHAT HAPPENED: The Mamelodi Sundowns attacker said recently he will be happy to be given a Bafana Bafana chance.

Richards Bay coach Vasili Manousakis is among the managers who weighed on the issue and had no problem with the 32-year-old donning the South Africa jersey. The fans had their say as well.

Masandawana tactician Mokwena is the most recent manager to comment on the topic after Bafana qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

WHAT HE SAID: "If Sirino has the [papers] and everything possible, I think he can add value, of course, fortunately, I don’t select the national team," Mokwena told the media.

"It is the hardest thing; there are so many good players in this country, so I don’t even think if there’s a good player available there should even be a discussion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sirino has been a success with the Brazilians. He has won six Premier Soccer League titles among other silverware.

In the 170 matches played, the attacker has managed 36 goals and 41 assists.

However, this season, Sirino has played 15 PSL games and managed just one goal and four assists.

WHAT NEXT: Sirino has to use the remaining PSL games, the Nedbank Cup, and the Caf Champions League to prove he can be considered by Broos for the 2023 Afcon.