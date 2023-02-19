Pitso Mosimane-Ramovic feud: TS Galaxy coach calls for ceasefire

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has called for peace with Pitso Mosimane following days of trading words between the two.

Mosimane & Ramovic in a war of words

Their disagreement emanates from Vilakazi leaving TSG

Ramovic now wants peace

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Sibusiso Vilakazi’s recent unceremonious departure from TS Galaxy, Mosimane was not pleased while making remarks suggesting his former midfielder was not being well handled by the Rockets.

This prompted a response from Ramovic, who told Mosimane off and asked the Al Ahli coach to sign the player if he had the quality he wanted.

The former Bafana Bafana coach then hit back at Ramovic, telling the TS Galaxy coach to “sit down” and focus on finishing in the top eight and winning the Nedbank Cup.

Now, after days of their war of words, the Rockets trainer has called for peace with Mosimane.

WHAT RAMOVIC SAID: “I respect Pitso a lot because he is a fantastic coach,” said Ramovic as per iDiksi Times. “He broke a lot of records and I don’t want to do anything else to go further on the comments he made.

“But he knows probably or people who know me know I’m really humble guy. I really try to be a nice human being because of my religion [Islam], it is like that.

“I want to be one of the nicest guys because it is the way it got me here. I just wish him to win and to continue with this kind of record he has as the coach.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The feud between Ramovic and Mosimane divided South Africans, with social media users engaging in a hot debate about the two.

Despite the focus being on Ramovic's remarks on Mosimane, the Germany-born Bosnian appeared not to have been distracted from his work. TS Galaxy have avoided defeat in their last three games, including beating AmaZulu 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

In Saudi Arabia, Mosimane also continues doing well with Al Ahli who are on course for promotion into the top-flight league.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOVIC? After beating AmaZulu, TS Galaxy now prepare to visit struggling Marumo Gallants for their next match and Ramovic would be keen to hello his side stay in the top eight.