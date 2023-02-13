Sibusiso Vilakazi: TS Galaxy coach Ramovic tells off Mosimane over the midfielder’s departure

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has responded to Pitso Mosimane, telling him to sign Sibusiso Vilakazi if he thinks the midfielder still has quality.

Ramovic scoffed at Mosimane’s criticism over Vilakazi’s handling

The Galaxy coach defended the club’s decision to axe the player

Vilakazi was said to have lacked commitment at the PSL club

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramovic shrugged off comments from Mosimane over the treatment of Vilakazi whose contract was terminated by Galaxy last month over what the club termed “a lack of regular game time on the part of the player.”

Ramovic had defended the club’s decision, saying he “does not care about age and name” and only wanted players who are 100 percent committed to the cause which Vilakazi was allegedly not providing.

The comments drew the ire of Mosimane, who signed the midfielder in 2016 while coaching Mamelodi Sundowns, with the pair winning three straight PSL titles, the player adding two more after the tactician’s departure, before he left the Brazilians for Galaxy at the start of this season.

Mosimane said he was “dumbfounded” by the tone of Ramovic’s interview in regards to the midfielder, who he termed a “true professional on and off the field” who was one of his ‘coaches’ in the dressing room during their time together.

Ramovic is, however, sticking to his guns and has told off Jingles, going further to sarcastically implore him to sign the 33-year-old for his current club Al Ahli Saudi if he feels the player was mistreated by the PSL club.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Mr Mosimane, I don't usually react when I see someone's emotions controlling them,” Ramovic told SABC. “But this time, I'll make an exception for you. I hope you will like my tone this time.

“Vilakazi is a wonderful person, a really fantastic player, [who had] a nice career.But we have just as many players who try very hard to start the same career and give everything every day.

“I would really like Vilakazi to continue his career.Maybe he could continue in your team because you could certainly use his quality.

“I'm sure your chairman [at Al Ahli Saudi] would like to have success this year and not care too much about your great achievements six years ago. I wish you to continue your fantastic record as a coach.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi featured sparingly for Galaxy after joining from Sundowns where he was released at the end of his deal, making 10 appearances most of them from the bench.

The 2013-14 PSL Player of the Year failed to convince Ramovic that he had enough to play consistency and the club cut their ties mid-season, to the surprise of many.

WHAT’S NEXT? As a free agent, Vilakazi is free to join any club although there have been no indications on where his next destination might be.