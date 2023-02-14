Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahi moved back to the top of the table in the Saudi second division after a 1-0 win over Al Orubah on Monday.

Al Ahli made it two wins in a row

Jeddah-based side edged out Al Orubah

Pitso Mosimane’s men occupy top spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Angola defender Bastos scored the lone goal for Al Ahli eight minutes after half-time as they held on to claim a second straight win which propped them to the summit of the log.

Al Ahli weren't really threatened against the 14th-placed side with Mosimane’s men also not creating much, but seeing their efficiency pay off.

It is now back-to-back wins for the Jeddah-based club who had seen their great run come to an end at the start of February when they were hammered 4-1 by Al Akhdoud.

Al Ahli, who responded to the defeat by edging Al Kholood 2-1 last week, now have 43 points, three more than second-placed Al-Hazem, who can return to the top on goal difference with victory over Al-Qaisumah on Wednesday.

That would not worry Jingles so much since he is on course to achieving his sole task of returning the fallen Saudi giants to the top flight, given they have a six-point lead over fourth-placed Al Akhdoud who occupy the final promotion slot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been a great run for Mosimane in Saudi so far, suffering just one defeat in 16 matches, with the setback coming after a 13-match unbeaten run.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has won 10, drawn five while losing just one match as he marches on in his Saudi adventure.

Mosimane’s side have also been helped by their great defensive record, keeping eight clean sheets since his arrival, while conceding 10 and scoring 17 over that period.

WHAT’S NEXT? Al Ahli are away to ninth-placed Ohod on February 20.