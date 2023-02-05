Outsmarted by Ramovic, Zwane insists Kaizer Chiefs couldn't take risk against ten-man TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane explained why his side couldn't capitalize on their numerical advantage over TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockets played the last 34 minutes with 10 players

Zwane watched on as Chiefs failed to break down Galaxy

The four-time PSL champions will now face Maritzburg

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Soweto giants were held to a 0-0 draw by the Rockets in a Premier Soccer League encounter which took place at Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs couldn't break down coach Sead Ramovic's stubborn side after the hosts were reduced to 10 players in the 56th minute as Marks Munyai was dismissed for making a dangerous challenge on Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

Zwane surprisingly didn't introduce an attack-minded player shortly after Munyai's dismissal in order to put more pressure on the Rockets' defence and the 49-year-old tactician has since explained that Galaxy were still threat to Chiefs with their long balls while playing with 10 players.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: “We took the foot off the pedal after they were one man down. We thought the game was going to be easy and we needed a little bit of creativity, that’s why I had to bring in George [Matlou] because now we were all playing the crosses and I told them the only time [Kgaogelo] Sekgota goes wide is because we want to stretch them," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

“We needed a little bit of movement there in between the central defender, we didn’t do that quite often. Now we resorted crossing, but we knew they were adding numbers to defence. There was no way they were going forward. But we had to be cautious to not allow them to catch us on a break-up attack.

“So we easily maybe take one of the defenders out and bring a midfielder, offensive player, maybe even striker. But we had to be cautious because now they resorted to long balls and we wanted to win all the long balls with Siya [Ngezana], Zitha [Kwinika] and [Edmilson] Dove. So we had to push [Sifiso] Hlanti forward to play a little bit lopsided because Siya couldn’t go," he continued.

“For me second half wasn’t good enough, it could’ve been better. We piled a lot of pressure on them, we could’ve scored one with a header I think, we missed the target. Poor decision-making on our end, it could’ve been much better.

“But I cannot fault the effort of the guys, I think from first half I didn’t see them having a shot at goal, even first half. But it’s worrying factor that we didn’t score," he added.

“I thought after scoring two goals in Polokwane we broke the ice, we come here at least get one. The good thing is we kept a clean sheet. But should’ve scored at least one goal based on the chances we created.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs were up against the joint-second best defence in the PSL as Galaxy have conceded 11 goals from 20 matches.

Goalscoring also remains a problem for Zwane's side having netted just two goals in their last five league matches - failing to score in four games in the process.

The Soweto-born mentor will be hoping that Bimenyimana makes a quick recovery from his latest injury as the Burundian hitman remains Chiefs' top scorer this term with seven goals.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi are set to lock horns with Maritzburg United in a Nedbank Cup Last 32 match on Friday in Pietermaritzburg.

The cup competition presents Chiefs with an opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought.