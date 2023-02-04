- Chiefs to face TS Galaxy without key players
- Amakhosi chasing Caf Champions League spot
- Zwane worried about the situation
WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs coach Zwane has revealed Amakhosi will have to do without several top players who are nursing injuries.
The Glamour Boys defeated Royal AM 2-0 last weekend - their first-ever win against the team, but the historic victory came with a price.
During an update on Saturday afternoon, 10111 confirmed the unwelcome news to the club's followers.
WHAT HE SAID: "We lost two of our right-backs [ Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons] in the [Royal AM] game. Reeve has gone for an operation so he is going to be out for at least six weeks," Zwane told the team's media department.
"Khama [Billiat] has also gone for surgery, as has Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. We have never had such a situation in the team and it is quite disturbing, but it’s part of the game and we’re not going to dwell on it and complain."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs just ended their three-match winless run last weekend with the win against Royal AM.
Swallows' 1-0 win against second-placed Richards Bay boosted their chances of a top-two finish.
However, the injuries might undermine their chances considering Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United are also in the race for the coveted continental club competition.
WHAT NEXT: On Sunday, Chiefs will be playing TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League, a must-win game for Amakhosi if they are to sustain their top-two ambitions.