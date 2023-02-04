Kaizer Chiefs' Arthur Zwane has confirmed Reeve Frosler, Dillan Solomons, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Khama Billiat are all out with injuries.

Chiefs to face TS Galaxy without key players

Amakhosi chasing Caf Champions League spot

Zwane worried about the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs coach Zwane has revealed Amakhosi will have to do without several top players who are nursing injuries.

The Glamour Boys defeated Royal AM 2-0 last weekend - their first-ever win against the team, but the historic victory came with a price.

During an update on Saturday afternoon, 10111 confirmed the unwelcome news to the club's followers.

WHAT HE SAID: "We lost two of our right-backs [ Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons] in the [Royal AM] game. Reeve has gone for an operation so he is going to be out for at least six weeks," Zwane told the team's media department.

"Khama [Billiat] has also gone for surgery, as has Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. We have never had such a situation in the team and it is quite disturbing, but it’s part of the game and we’re not going to dwell on it and complain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs just ended their three-match winless run last weekend with the win against Royal AM.

Swallows' 1-0 win against second-placed Richards Bay boosted their chances of a top-two finish.

However, the injuries might undermine their chances considering Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United are also in the race for the coveted continental club competition.

WHAT NEXT: On Sunday, Chiefs will be playing TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League, a must-win game for Amakhosi if they are to sustain their top-two ambitions.