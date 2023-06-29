Orlando Pirates confirm match against La Liga club ahead of Spain pre-season camp

Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates have revealed their full itinerary of the upcoming pre-season tour of Spain.

Pirates return to the Caf CL next season

They have now organised a tour of Europe

They revealed their full itinerary

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants are back at training preparing for next season and they will travel to the European country for a training camp. They will be based in the resort city of Marbella.

While Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv already announced last week that Pirates are their opponents on this tour, two more friendly games for the Buccaneers are now known.

WHAT WAS SAID? "Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce that its first team will be heading to Spain this month ahead of the 2023/24 season. José Riveiro and his charges will be based in Marbella from July 9 to July 21, 2023," Pirates announced on Thursday.

"The Buccaneers will play formidable opposition during this period. On July 13, Riveiro’s men will face Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv, before taking on Independiente da Valle [from Ecuador] two days later.

"Then to cap off the tour, Pirates will face UD Las Palmas on July 19. The Spanish side will compete in La Liga this season after gaining promotion alongside Granada."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates pre-season plans paint a picture of a team serious about their intentions for next term. They are gearing themselves up for more demanding challenges, balancing domestic responsibilities and Caf Champions League duties.

They will be joined in the European tour by Mamelodi Sundowns who are going to the Netherlands.

This leaves Kaizer Chiefs under scrutiny as Amakhosi are yet to reveal ambitious preparations for the upcoming season.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers regrouped on Monday for pre-season training. On Sunday they will travel to Rustenburg where they will be camped until July 8.

From there, they will then head to Spain.