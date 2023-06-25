Opponents revealed: Mamelodi Sundowns set to travel to the Netherlands to face Dutch club

Mamelodi Sundowns are going to travel to the Netherlands to take on second division side behind closed doors.

Sundowns will play Dutch side in off-season friendly

Downs are set to begin pre-season this coming week

Masandawana are expected to line up other matches abroad

WHAT HAPPENED: Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be traveling to the Netherlands to play second-division side NAC Breda next month as part of their pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

Downs were rumoured to be looking to face higher-profile teams in pre-season and with talks going on behind the scene, Downs are expected to make an announcement of their full pre-season schedule.

WHAT WAS SAID: "On 25 July NAC will clash with Greek side OFI Crete followed by a face-off against the formidable Mamelodi Sundowns FC, the reigning champions of South Africa, on Friday, 28 July. While these exciting duels are currently expected to be held without spectators, we'll keep you updated in case the situation changes. Stay tuned for more updates," read s statement on the club's official website.

ABOUT NAC: The club has a rich history and has competed in various divisions of Dutch football. They have had periods of success and have also experienced promotion and relegation between different leagues. NAC Breda is known for its passionate fan base and has a strong following in the Netherlands.

The side had an opportunity to gain promotion to the Eredivisie - Netherlands' top-flight - but were beaten by FC Emmen in the semi-finals of the playoffs earlier this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be an opportunity for Sundowns to test themselves against an international side and whatever the outcome, Masandawana will gain valuable experience given that they are expected to be in contention for the Caf Champions League title. Sundowns are also aiming for a record-extending seven league titles on the spin.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Downs players are expected to report to Chloorkop for pre-season on Wednesday.