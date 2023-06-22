Orlando Pirates to face Real Madrid? - Soweto giants' opponents in Spain training camp revealed

Part of Orlando Pirates’ itinerary during their pre-season tour of Europe in July has been disclosed.

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers have secured opponents to play against when they travel to Spain for pre-season camp next month. The Buccaneers are set to regroup and start preparing for next season on July 3.

They are expected to leave for Spain six later before facing Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv on July 13 in the resort city of Marbella. Bucs were rumoured to have secured a friendly match against Spanish giants Real Madrid, but the game is yet to be confirmed.

The Soweto giants are likely to play against other opponents yet to be disclosed as they will spend 13 days in the European country.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Maccabi Tel Aviv will kick off the pre-season training camp in Marbella, Spain with a practice match against South Africa’s giants Orlando Pirates on July 13th,” Maccabi Tel Aviv confirmed on their website.

“Coached by Jose Riviero, the Buccaneers who won the South African league title nine times and reached the Caf Confederation Cup final twice [2015 and 2021/22] finished last season’s South African league campaign in the runners-up spot as well as [with] two South African Cups.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The camp in Spain is a statement of intent by Pirates going into next season. It is a show of seriousness to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns' supremacy in the Premier Soccer League.

It also shows how keen they are to build a competitive outfit to compete in the Caf Champions League

The Buccaneers would, however, want to avoid a situation similar toTS Galaxy's who went for camp in Turkey in December 2022 but returned with little to show for such an excursion.

After facing then-Serie A side Sampdoria, then-Turkish Super Lig outfit Giresunspor and Dynamo Dresden from Germany, the Rockets came back hope to continue flirting with relegation and finished the season outside the top-eight.

TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi described their experience in Europe as "priceless" while urging Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates to also consider such training camps.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants' players are getting ready to report for pre-season training in less than two weeks.